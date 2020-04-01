J. C. Penney Company Inc. [NYSE: JCP] shares went lower by -8.22% from its previous closing of 0.36, now trading at the price of $0.33, also subtracting -0.03 points. Is JCP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.97 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of JCP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 306.59M float and a -18.07% run over in the last seven days. JCP share price has been hovering between 1.51 and 0.36 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [NYSE:JCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Fundamental Analysis of J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] sitting at -0.10% and its Gross Margin at 37.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.42. J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.56.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] has 334.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 120.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.36 to 1.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -7.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.87, which indicates that it is 8.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] a Reliable Buy?

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.