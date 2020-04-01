JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $8.13 after JBLU shares went down by -9.22% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give JBLU an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] is sitting at 3.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.79.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] sitting at 9.90% and its Gross Margin at 70.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.41. Its Return on Equity is 12.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that JetBlue Airways Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 48.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86 and P/E Ratio of 4.24. These metrics all suggest that JetBlue Airways Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has 316.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.61 to 21.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 13.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.