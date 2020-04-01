Johnson & Johnson[JNJ] stock saw a move by -1.78% on Tuesday, touching 4.03 million. Based on the recent volume, Johnson & Johnson stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of JNJ shares recorded 2.71B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock additionally went up by 10.03% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -6.35% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of JNJ stock is set at -5.65% by far, with shares price recording returns by -9.75% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, JNJ shares showcased 1.35% increase. JNJ saw 154.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 109.16 compared to high within the same period of time.

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Johnson & Johnson [JNJ], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $131.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Fundamental Analysis of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] sitting at 21.10% and its Gross Margin at 66.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.40. These measurements indicate that Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.43. Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.71 and P/E Ratio of 22.86. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has 2.71B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 355.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 109.16 to 154.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 5.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.