JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $85.48 after JPM shares went down by -5.05% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.31.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] sitting at 61.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.20. These measurements indicate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.65. Its Return on Equity is 14.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates JPM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 204.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has 3.31B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 297.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 76.91 to 141.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 6.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.