KEMET Corporation[KEM] stock saw a move by -0.33% on Tuesday, touching 1.18 million. Based on the recent volume, KEMET Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KEM shares recorded 59.39M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that KEMET Corporation [KEM] stock could reach median target price of $27.10.

KEMET Corporation [KEM] stock additionally went up by 7.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -7.15% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KEM stock is set at 34.82% by far, with shares price recording returns by -10.29% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KEM shares showcased 32.89% increase. KEM saw 27.61 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 15.87 compared to high within the same period of time.

KEMET Corporation [NYSE:KEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For KEMET Corporation [KEM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KEM an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.08, with the high estimate being $27.20, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.10. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for KEMET Corporation [KEM] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KEMET Corporation [KEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KEMET Corporation [KEM] sitting at 9.50% and its Gross Margin at 34.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.70. Its Return on Equity is 20.40%, and its Return on Assets is 9.80%. These metrics all suggest that KEMET Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, KEMET Corporation [KEM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. KEMET Corporation [KEM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.57 and P/E Ratio of 10.54. These metrics all suggest that KEMET Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

KEMET Corporation [KEM] has 59.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.87 to 27.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 4.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KEMET Corporation [KEM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KEMET Corporation [KEM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.