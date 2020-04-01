Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] opened at $0.9077 and closed at $0.90 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.26% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.84.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] had 4.88 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 9.75M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 19.09%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 27.19%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.50 during that period and KOS managed to take a rebound to 7.55 in the last 52 weeks.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.84, with the high estimate being $7.97, the low estimate being $1.10 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] sitting at 14.30% and its Gross Margin at 73.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.73. Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.66.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] has 475.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 426.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 7.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.84, which indicates that it is 19.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.39. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] a Reliable Buy?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.