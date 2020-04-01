Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] saw a change by -10.51% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $51.10. The company is holding 150.15M shares with keeping 144.90M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 30.82% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -46.95% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -47.01%, trading +30.67% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 150.15M shares valued at 1.54 million were bought and sold.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 11/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give LW an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] sitting at 17.90% and its Gross Margin at 26.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.90. These measurements indicate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.87. Its Return on Equity is 873.60%, and its Return on Assets is 15.80%. These metrics all suggest that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] has 150.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.06 to 96.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 7.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.