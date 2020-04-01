LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ: LKQ] dipped by -2.33% on the last trading session, reaching $20.51 price per share at the time. LKQ Corporation represents 320.51M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 6.57B with the latest information.

The LKQ Corporation traded at the price of $20.51 with 4.17 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LKQ shares recorded 2.66M.

LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ:LKQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For LKQ Corporation [LKQ], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LKQ an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.51, with the high estimate being $44.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of LKQ Corporation [LKQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for LKQ Corporation [LKQ] sitting at 7.20% and its Gross Margin at 38.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79. LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.43 and P/E Ratio of 11.77. These metrics all suggest that LKQ Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] has 320.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.31 to 36.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 10.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is LKQ Corporation [LKQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of LKQ Corporation [LKQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.