Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] took an downward turn with a change of -3.19%, trading at the price of $3.18 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 18.22 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Marathon Oil Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 26.89M shares for that time period. MRO monthly volatility recorded 15.26%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.77%. PS value for MRO stocks is 0.56 with PB recorded at 0.22.

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] is sitting at 3.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 86.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.52. Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.00 and P/E Ratio of 5.36. These metrics all suggest that Marathon Oil Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has 877.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.15 to 18.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.79, which indicates that it is 10.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.23. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] a Reliable Buy?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.