MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] dipped by -7.13% on the last trading session, reaching $28.39 price per share at the time. MetLife Inc. represents 965.08M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 29.50B with the latest information.

The MetLife Inc. traded at the price of $28.39 with 1.4 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MET shares recorded 7.94M.

MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to MetLife Inc. [MET], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.39, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $58.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MetLife Inc. [MET] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MetLife Inc. [MET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MetLife Inc. [MET] sitting at 11.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.68. Its Return on Equity is 8.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MET financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MetLife Inc. [MET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. MetLife Inc. [MET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.49 and P/E Ratio of 4.69. These metrics all suggest that MetLife Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MetLife Inc. [MET] has 965.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.85 to 53.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 8.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MetLife Inc. [MET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MetLife Inc. [MET], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.