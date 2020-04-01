MGM Resorts International[MGM] stock saw a move by -7.10% on Tuesday, touching 11.21 million. Based on the recent volume, MGM Resorts International stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MGM shares recorded 543.33M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that MGM Resorts International [MGM] stock could reach median target price of $31.00.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] stock additionally went down by -3.12% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -52.89% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MGM stock is set at -55.62% by far, with shares price recording returns by -64.59% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MGM shares showcased -57.43% decrease. MGM saw 34.63 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.90 compared to high within the same period of time.

MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For MGM Resorts International [MGM], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MGM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.99, with the high estimate being $41.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MGM Resorts International [MGM] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.44.

Fundamental Analysis of MGM Resorts International [MGM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MGM Resorts International [MGM] sitting at 30.50% and its Gross Margin at 41.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.90. These measurements indicate that MGM Resorts International [MGM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.20. Its Return on Equity is 30.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that MGM Resorts International is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 196.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 196.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.19 and P/E Ratio of 2.77. These metrics all suggest that MGM Resorts International is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] has 543.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.90 to 34.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 15.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MGM Resorts International [MGM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MGM Resorts International [MGM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.