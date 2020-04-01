Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $155.23 after MSFT shares went down by -1.57% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MSFT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $155.04, with the high estimate being $212.00, the low estimate being $160.00 and the median estimate amounting to $197.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $157.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is sitting at 4.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.88.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] sitting at 36.70% and its Gross Margin at 67.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.00. These measurements indicate that Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.68. Its Return on Equity is 42.90%, and its Return on Assets is 15.90%. These metrics all suggest that Microsoft Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.90 and P/E Ratio of 27.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has 7.93B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1250.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.10 to 190.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 5.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Microsoft Corporation [MSFT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.