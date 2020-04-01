Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] stock went down by -5.24% or -2.95 points down from its previous closing price of 56.26. The stock reached $53.31 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MNST share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 4.71% in the period of the last 7 days.

MNST had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $58.00, at one point touching $55.96. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -24.40%. The 52-week high currently stands at 70.52 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 5.59% after the recent low of 50.06.

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give MNST an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $53.29, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $56.00 and the median estimate amounting to $68.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $56.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] sitting at 31.80% and its Gross Margin at 58.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.30. These measurements indicate that Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.02. Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.19 and P/E Ratio of 26.31. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has 550.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 30.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.06 to 70.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 5.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.