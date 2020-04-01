The share price of Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] inclined by $34.00, presently trading at $31.83. The company’s shares saw 17.02% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 27.20 recorded on 03/31/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MS jumped by 2.35% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 36.85 compared to -2.02 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -26.85%, while additionally dropping -21.89% during the last 12 months. Morgan Stanley is said to have a 12-month price target set at $53.10. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 21.27% increase from the current trading price.

Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Morgan Stanley [MS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Morgan Stanley [MS] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Morgan Stanley [MS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Morgan Stanley [MS] sitting at 21.00% and its Gross Margin at 72.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.80. These measurements indicate that Morgan Stanley [MS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.49. Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.51 and P/E Ratio of 6.12. These metrics all suggest that Morgan Stanley is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Morgan Stanley [MS] has 1.68B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.20 to 57.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 7.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Morgan Stanley [MS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Morgan Stanley [MS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.