MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] shares went lower by -2.15% from its previous closing of 11.62, now trading at the price of $11.37, also subtracting -0.25 points. Is MPLX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.83 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MPLX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 386.82M float and a 8.80% run over in the last seven days. MPLX share price has been hovering between 33.65 and 6.87 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding MPLX LP [MPLX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MPLX LP [MPLX] is sitting at 4.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Fundamental Analysis of MPLX LP [MPLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MPLX LP [MPLX] sitting at 26.30% and its Gross Margin at 59.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.50. Its Return on Equity is 8.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MPLX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MPLX LP [MPLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 115.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 122.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.63 and P/E Ratio of 9.49. These metrics all suggest that MPLX LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MPLX LP [MPLX] has 1.13B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.87 to 33.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 13.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MPLX LP [MPLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MPLX LP [MPLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.