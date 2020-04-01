Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] stock went down by -2.64% or -0.36 points down from its previous closing price of 13.64. The stock reached $13.28 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, NWL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 6.58% in the period of the last 7 days.

NWL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $13.77, at one point touching $12.93. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -36.73%. The 52-week high currently stands at 20.99 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -13.99% after the recent low of 10.44.

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Newell Brands Inc. [NWL], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NWL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.28, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] is sitting at 3.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] sitting at -5.20% and its Gross Margin at 33.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.63. Its Return on Equity is 2.20%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics suggest that this Newell Brands Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 126.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 119.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.80 and P/E Ratio of 54.25. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] has 439.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.44 to 20.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 8.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. [NWL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.