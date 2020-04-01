Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] opened at $12.92 and closed at $13.09 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.20% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $12.54.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] had 5.04 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.17M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.99%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.87%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 11.84 during that period and NLSN managed to take a rebound to 27.28 in the last 52 weeks.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NLSN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.54, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.09.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] sitting at -1.40% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.28. Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.77.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has 378.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.84 to 27.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 5.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] a Reliable Buy?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.