NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] shares went lower by -4.26% from its previous closing of 26.08, now trading at the price of $24.97, also subtracting -1.11 points. Is NI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.84 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 379.02M float and a 13.81% run over in the last seven days. NI share price has been hovering between 30.67 and 19.56 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For NiSource Inc. [NI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.97, with the high estimate being $33.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NiSource Inc. [NI] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NiSource Inc. [NI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NiSource Inc. [NI] sitting at 17.10% and its Gross Margin at 70.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.60. NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.61 and P/E Ratio of 28.30. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

NiSource Inc. [NI] has 379.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.56 to 30.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 8.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NiSource Inc. [NI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NiSource Inc. [NI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.