The share price of Noble Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: NBL] inclined by $6.04, presently trading at $5.71. The company’s shares saw 109.16% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.73 recorded on 03/31/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NBL jumped by 3.60% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 6.73 compared to -0.37 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -61.77%, while additionally dropping -76.48% during the last 12 months. Noble Energy Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $14.72. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.01% increase from the current trading price.

Noble Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:NBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NBL an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] is sitting at 4.21. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Noble Energy Inc. [NBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] sitting at -30.70% and its Gross Margin at 80.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -34.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.43. Its Return on Equity is -17.00%, and its Return on Assets is -7.10%. These metrics suggest that this Noble Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 90.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.94.

Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] has 561.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.73 to 28.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.20, which indicates that it is 15.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] a Reliable Buy?

Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.