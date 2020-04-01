Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] dipped by -10.06% on the last trading session, reaching $10.41 price per share at the time. Occidental Petroleum Corporation represents 989.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 11.46B with the latest information.

The Occidental Petroleum Corporation traded at the price of $10.41 with 18.07 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OXY shares recorded 24.38M.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] is sitting at 2.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Fundamental Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] sitting at 0.10% and its Gross Margin at 61.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.52. Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.52.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has 989.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.00 to 68.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 15.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.28. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] a Reliable Buy?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.