Okta Inc. [NASDAQ: OKTA] shares went higher by 0.01% from its previous closing of 122.26, now trading at the price of $122.28, also adding 0.02 points. Is OKTA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.24 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of OKTA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 112.25M float and a -1.38% run over in the last seven days. OKTA share price has been hovering between 142.98 and 82.03 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Okta Inc. [NASDAQ:OKTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Okta Inc. [OKTA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give OKTA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $122.16, with the high estimate being $162.00, the low estimate being $110.00 and the median estimate amounting to $145.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $122.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Okta Inc. [OKTA] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Okta Inc. [OKTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Okta Inc. [OKTA] sitting at -34.20% and its Gross Margin at 72.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -92.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.88. Okta Inc. [OKTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 38.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 229.80.

Okta Inc. [OKTA] has 125.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.03 to 142.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Okta Inc. [OKTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Okta Inc. [OKTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.