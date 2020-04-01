Onconova Therapeutics Inc.[ONTX] stock saw a move by -2.92% on Tuesday, touching 3.39 million. Based on the recent volume, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ONTX shares recorded 140.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] stock could reach median target price of $2.00.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] stock additionally went down by -17.51% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -33.70% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ONTX stock is set at -90.73% by far, with shares price recording returns by -36.77% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ONTX shares showcased -64.34% decrease. ONTX saw 4.45 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.10 compared to high within the same period of time.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ONTX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.30, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.30 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.92.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] has 140.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 42.42M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 195.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.21, which indicates that it is 11.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.