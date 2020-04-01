Oracle Corporation [ORCL] saw a change by -0.70% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $47.99. The company is holding 3.19B shares with keeping 2.01B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 20.85% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -20.68% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -14.01%, trading +21.03% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 3.19B shares valued at 5.15 million were bought and sold.

Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Oracle Corporation [ORCL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give ORCL an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is sitting at 3.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.06.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Oracle Corporation [ORCL] sitting at 34.80% and its Gross Margin at 79.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.10. These measurements indicate that Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.64. Its Return on Equity is 61.50%, and its Return on Assets is 10.50%. These metrics all suggest that Oracle Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 257.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 72.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 237.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.98 and P/E Ratio of 15.11. These metrics all suggest that Oracle Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has 3.19B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 154.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.71 to 60.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 6.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oracle Corporation [ORCL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Oracle Corporation [ORCL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.