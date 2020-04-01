Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] took an downward turn with a change of -5.93%, trading at the price of $2.54 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.78 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Ovintiv Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 7.87M shares for that time period. OVV monthly volatility recorded 23.73%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.09%. PS value for OVV stocks is 0.11 with PB recorded at 0.07.

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Ovintiv Inc. [OVV], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is sitting at 3.05. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Fundamental Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 71.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has 278.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 752.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.10 to 38.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.78, which indicates that it is 12.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.47. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] a Reliable Buy?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.