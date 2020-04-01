Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE: OMI] dipped by -14.86% on the last trading session, reaching $7.79 price per share at the time. Owens & Minor Inc. represents 63.50M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 581.02M with the latest information.

The Owens & Minor Inc. traded at the price of $7.79 with 2.52 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OMI shares recorded 2.52M.

Owens & Minor Inc. [NYSE:OMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give OMI an Underweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] sitting at 0.80% and its Gross Margin at 12.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.21. Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.94.

Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] has 63.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 581.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.43 to 9.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 220.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 17.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Owens & Minor Inc. [OMI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.