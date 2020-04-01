Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] opened at $8.23 and closed at $8.19 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.42% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.91.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] had 6.91 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.54M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 20.38%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 21.39%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 3.99 during that period and PK managed to take a rebound to 33.02 in the last 52 weeks.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PK an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] is sitting at 3.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] sitting at 15.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.04 and P/E Ratio of 5.60. These metrics all suggest that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has 271.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.99 to 33.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.