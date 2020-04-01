Parsley Energy Inc. [NYSE: PE] shares went lower by -1.40% from its previous closing of 5.73, now trading at the price of $5.65, also subtracting -0.08 points. Is PE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.45 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 298.57M float and a -0.17% run over in the last seven days. PE share price has been hovering between 22.11 and 3.92 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Parsley Energy Inc. [NYSE:PE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Parsley Energy Inc. [PE], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.65, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] is sitting at 4.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.86.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Parsley Energy Inc. [PE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] sitting at 27.40% and its Gross Margin at 85.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.75. Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.12 and P/E Ratio of 9.04. These metrics all suggest that Parsley Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] has 452.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.92 to 22.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 10.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] a Reliable Buy?

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.