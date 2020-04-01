Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] shares went higher by 3.42% from its previous closing of 10.53, now trading at the price of $10.89, also adding 0.36 points. Is PEB stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.52 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PEB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 129.35M float and a 9.56% run over in the last seven days. PEB share price has been hovering between 33.59 and 5.39 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PEB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.89, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.53.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] sitting at 14.20% and its Gross Margin at 39.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.87 and P/E Ratio of 17.22. These metrics all suggest that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has 134.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.39 to 33.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 15.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] a Reliable Buy?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.