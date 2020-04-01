Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] shares went lower by -4.15% from its previous closing of 27.70, now trading at the price of $26.55, also subtracting -1.15 points. Is PTON stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.72 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PTON shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 43.81M float and a 8.06% run over in the last seven days. PTON share price has been hovering between 37.02 and 17.70 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PTON an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.55, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] is sitting at 4.74. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.74.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 42.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -63.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -76.75.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -42.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.15.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has 278.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.70 to 37.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.