Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $32.64 after PFE shares went down by -0.09% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Pfizer Inc. [PFE] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PFE an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] sitting at 31.50% and its Gross Margin at 80.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.40. These measurements indicate that Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.06. Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.66 and P/E Ratio of 11.38. These metrics all suggest that Pfizer Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has 5.70B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 186.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.88 to 44.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 4.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pfizer Inc. [PFE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. [PFE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.