Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] shares went lower by -6.02% from its previous closing of 53.65, now trading at the price of $50.42, also subtracting -3.23 points. Is PSX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.35 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PSX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 436.79M float and a 17.71% run over in the last seven days. PSX share price has been hovering between 119.92 and 40.04 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Phillips 66 [PSX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PSX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $50.39, with the high estimate being $139.00, the low estimate being $58.00 and the median estimate amounting to $74.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Phillips 66 [PSX] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.29.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Phillips 66 [PSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Phillips 66 [PSX] sitting at 2.40% and its Gross Margin at 11.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.24. Its Return on Equity is 12.40%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Phillips 66 [PSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.52 and P/E Ratio of 7.44. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Phillips 66 [PSX] has 455.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.04 to 119.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 12.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Phillips 66 [PSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Phillips 66 [PSX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.