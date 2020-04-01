Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $5.61 after PAGP shares went up by 3.89% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NYSE:PAGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PAGP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.61, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 12.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.91. Its Return on Equity is 15.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PAGP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 444.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 444.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.29 and P/E Ratio of 2.79. These metrics all suggest that Plains GP Holdings L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] has 256.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.04 to 25.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 14.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.