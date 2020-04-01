PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] stock went down by -4.45% or -1.15 points down from its previous closing price of 25.83. The stock reached $24.68 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PPL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 16.20% in the period of the last 7 days.

PPL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $25.84, at one point touching $24.555. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -32.99%. The 52-week high currently stands at 36.83 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -22.00% after the recent low of 18.12.

PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to PPL Corporation [PPL], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PPL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.68, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $36.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PPL Corporation [PPL] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PPL Corporation [PPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PPL Corporation [PPL] sitting at 36.60% and its Gross Margin at 90.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.50. These measurements indicate that PPL Corporation [PPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.34. Its Return on Equity is 14.20%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PPL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PPL Corporation [PPL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 177.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 159.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.89 and P/E Ratio of 10.40. These metrics all suggest that PPL Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PPL Corporation [PPL] has 745.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.12 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 8.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PPL Corporation [PPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PPL Corporation [PPL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.