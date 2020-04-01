Prospect Capital Corporation[PSEC] stock saw a move by -4.71% on Tuesday, touching 1.58 million. Based on the recent volume, Prospect Capital Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PSEC shares recorded 367.66M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] stock could reach median target price of $6.00.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] stock additionally went up by 1.19% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -26.60% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PSEC stock is set at -35.11% by far, with shares price recording returns by -35.02% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PSEC shares showcased -35.51% decrease. PSEC saw 6.86 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:PSEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.06, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.61.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.46.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has 367.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.00 to 6.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.