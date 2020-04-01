PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] shares went lower by -6.06% from its previous closing of 23.76, now trading at the price of $22.32, also subtracting -1.44 points. Is PHM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.14 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PHM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 261.19M float and a 1.09% run over in the last seven days. PHM share price has been hovering between 47.37 and 17.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to PulteGroup Inc. [PHM], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PHM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.32, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.76.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 23.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.47. Its Return on Equity is 19.50%, and its Return on Assets is 9.80%. These metrics all suggest that PulteGroup Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 51.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.91 and P/E Ratio of 6.09. These metrics all suggest that PulteGroup Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has 282.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.12 to 47.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 8.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PulteGroup Inc. [PHM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.