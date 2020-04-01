Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] shares went higher by 0.41% from its previous closing of 6.08, now trading at the price of $6.11, also adding 0.03 points. Is QRTEA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.42 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of QRTEA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 378.37M float and a 19.71% run over in the last seven days. QRTEA share price has been hovering between 17.55 and 3.01 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Fundamental Analysis of Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] sitting at 1.40% and its Gross Margin at 33.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.68. Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.78.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has 425.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.01 to 17.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 12.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] a Reliable Buy?

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.