Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] took an downward turn with a change of -3.22%, trading at the price of $3.01 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.43 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Realogy Holdings Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 2.95M shares for that time period. RLGY monthly volatility recorded 19.47%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.94%. PS value for RLGY stocks is 0.07 with PB recorded at 0.16.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE:RLGY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RLGY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.01, with the high estimate being $13.50, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.11.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] sitting at 1.60% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.80. Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.98.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has 124.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 375.62M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.09 to 13.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.35, which indicates that it is 11.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.00. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] a Reliable Buy?

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.