Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] opened at $52.43 and closed at $53.13 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.15% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $49.86.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] had 6.0 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.23M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.16%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.13%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 38.00 during that period and O managed to take a rebound to 84.92 in the last 52 weeks.

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Realty Income Corporation [O], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give O an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $49.86, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $78.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Realty Income Corporation [O] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Realty Income Corporation [O]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realty Income Corporation [O] sitting at 27.60% and its Gross Margin at 94.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30. These measurements indicate that Realty Income Corporation [O] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.79. Realty Income Corporation [O] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.78 and P/E Ratio of 35.99. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Realty Income Corporation [O] has 351.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 84.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 11.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Realty Income Corporation [O] a Reliable Buy?

Realty Income Corporation [O] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.