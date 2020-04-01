Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE: RWT] stock went down by -1.56% or -0.08 points down from its previous closing price of 5.14. The stock reached $5.06 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, RWT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 95.37% in the period of the last 7 days.

RWT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $5.39, at one point touching $4.90. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -71.90%. The 52-week high currently stands at 18.01 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -68.65% after the recent low of 2.59.

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE:RWT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RWT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.06, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.14.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] sitting at 28.40% and its Gross Margin at 22.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40. These measurements indicate that Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 82.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 23.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.33.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] has 113.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 575.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.59 to 18.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 34.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.87. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.