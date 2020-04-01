The share price of Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] inclined by $0.39, presently trading at $0.36. The company’s shares saw 45.24% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.25 recorded on 03/31/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MARK jumped by 3.37% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.4400 compared to -0.0046 of all time high it touched on 03/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -31.10%, while additionally dropping -79.75% during the last 12 months. Remark Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.64% increase from the current trading price.

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give MARK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.37, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 03/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] sitting at -85.40% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -87.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 152.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] has 49.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.54M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 2.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.82, which indicates that it is 25.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.