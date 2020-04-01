salesforce.com inc.[CRM] stock saw a move by -3.70% on Tuesday, touching 3.57 million. Based on the recent volume, salesforce.com inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CRM shares recorded 948.52M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that salesforce.com inc. [CRM] stock could reach median target price of $204.00.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] stock additionally went down by -6.29% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -18.54% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CRM stock is set at -10.67% by far, with shares price recording returns by -11.36% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CRM shares showcased -3.00% decrease. CRM saw 195.72 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 115.29 compared to high within the same period of time.

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For salesforce.com inc. [CRM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CRM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $138.96, with the high estimate being $230.00, the low estimate being $131.00 and the median estimate amounting to $204.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $143.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for salesforce.com inc. [CRM] is sitting at 4.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.93.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of salesforce.com inc. [CRM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for salesforce.com inc. [CRM] sitting at 1.70% and its Gross Margin at 75.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 55.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.49. salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.63 and P/E Ratio of 675.19. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has 948.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 136.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 115.29 to 195.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 5.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is salesforce.com inc. [CRM] a Reliable Buy?

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.