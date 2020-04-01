Sempra Energy [NYSE: SRE] dipped by -5.83% on the last trading session, reaching $112.99 price per share at the time. Sempra Energy represents 298.35M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 33.71B with the latest information.

The Sempra Energy traded at the price of $112.99 with 3.42 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SRE shares recorded 1.97M.

Sempra Energy [NYSE:SRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Sempra Energy [SRE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SRE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $112.99, with the high estimate being $186.00, the low estimate being $112.00 and the median estimate amounting to $152.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $119.99.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sempra Energy [SRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sempra Energy [SRE] sitting at 25.60% and its Gross Margin at 96.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.00. These measurements indicate that Sempra Energy [SRE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.12. Sempra Energy [SRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.84 and P/E Ratio of 15.80. These metrics all suggest that Sempra Energy is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sempra Energy [SRE] has 298.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.00 to 161.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 10.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sempra Energy [SRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sempra Energy [SRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.