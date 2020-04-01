Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] opened at $12.84 and closed at $12.54 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.78% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $11.94.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] had 2.34 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.32M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.90%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 18.79%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 8.75 during that period and SIX managed to take a rebound to 59.52 in the last 52 weeks.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SIX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.96, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.91.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] sitting at 28.90% and its Gross Margin at 91.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00. These measurements indicate that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.51.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] has 94.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.75 to 59.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 13.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.