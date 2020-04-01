SLM Corporation [SLM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $7.19 after SLM shares went down by -1.37% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding SLM Corporation [SLM] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SLM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.19, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.29.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SLM Corporation [SLM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SLM Corporation [SLM] sitting at 29.80% and its Gross Margin at 68.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10. These measurements indicate that SLM Corporation [SLM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.75. Its Return on Equity is 20.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SLM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SLM Corporation [SLM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 140.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 149.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.40. SLM Corporation [SLM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 187.50 and P/E Ratio of 5.52. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

SLM Corporation [SLM] has 446.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.60 to 12.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 8.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SLM Corporation [SLM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SLM Corporation [SLM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.