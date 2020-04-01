Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] took an upward turn with a change of 42.84%, trading at the price of $1.00 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.58 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Sonim Technologies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 95.55K shares for that time period. SONM monthly volatility recorded 41.61%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 28.25%. PS value for SONM stocks is 0.15 with PB recorded at 0.50.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SONM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Fundamental Analysis of Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] sitting at -1.30% and its Gross Margin at 29.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.14. Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.91.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] has 24.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 18.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] a Reliable Buy?

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.