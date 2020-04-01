Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] saw a change by -2.45% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.79. The company is holding 187.35M shares with keeping 119.30M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 29.14% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -64.73% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -65.03%, trading +14.84% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 187.35M shares valued at 2.89 million were bought and sold.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SRNE an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 61.10%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.04. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.22.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] has 187.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 344.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.39 to 5.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.91, which indicates that it is 10.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] a Reliable Buy?

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.