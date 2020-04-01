Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] dipped by -8.73% on the last trading session, reaching $10.25 price per share at the time. Starwood Property Trust Inc. represents 282.97M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.90B with the latest information.

The Starwood Property Trust Inc. traded at the price of $10.25 with 6.82 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of STWD shares recorded 3.33M.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.23.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 47.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.30. These measurements indicate that Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.72. Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.42 and P/E Ratio of 5.73. These metrics all suggest that Starwood Property Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has 282.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.59 to 26.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 22.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.03. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.