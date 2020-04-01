SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] shares went lower by -5.94% from its previous closing of 5.39, now trading at the price of $5.07, also subtracting -0.32 points. Is SPWR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.43 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SPWR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 81.89M float and a -25.22% run over in the last seven days. SPWR share price has been hovering between 16.04 and 4.03 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to SunPower Corporation [SPWR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SPWR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.07, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $4.40 and the median estimate amounting to $8.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.39.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SunPower Corporation [SPWR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SunPower Corporation [SPWR] sitting at -5.30% and its Gross Margin at 6.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -18.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.99. Its Return on Equity is -14.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics suggest that this SunPower Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10,769.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 99.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9,644.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 88.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has 196.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 995.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.03 to 16.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.82, which indicates that it is 10.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SunPower Corporation [SPWR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SunPower Corporation [SPWR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.