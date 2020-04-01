Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] opened at $16.68 and closed at $16.09 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock dropped by -10.19% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $14.45.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] had 4.28 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 8.88M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.13%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.24%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 12.15 during that period and SYF managed to take a rebound to 38.18 in the last 52 weeks.

Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Synchrony Financial [SYF], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Synchrony Financial [SYF] is sitting at 4.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.22.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Synchrony Financial [SYF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synchrony Financial [SYF] sitting at 66.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60. These measurements indicate that Synchrony Financial [SYF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.81. Its Return on Equity is 25.40%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SYF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 131.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 109.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.70 and P/E Ratio of 2.61. These metrics all suggest that Synchrony Financial is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] has 682.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.15 to 38.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 10.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synchrony Financial [SYF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synchrony Financial [SYF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.