Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $118.59 after TTWO shares went down by -0.02% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTWO an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $118.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is sitting at 4.32. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Fundamental Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] sitting at 12.60% and its Gross Margin at 51.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80. These measurements indicate that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has 117.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.97 to 135.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.73, which indicates that it is 5.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.